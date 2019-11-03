Flames' David Rittich: Sensational in win
Rittich turned in a 43-save shutout in a 3-0 win over Columbus on Saturday.
Rittich wasn't busy early in the game, facing just eight shots in the opening 20 minutes, but the Flames' netminder was peppered with pucks in both the second and third periods, stopping 34 shots over the final 40. It didn't matter, as Rittich was unbeatable Saturday night. Following the shutout win, his 2019-20 record sits at 7-4-2.
