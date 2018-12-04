Flames' David Rittich: Set for battle in Columbus
Rittich will defend the road net against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.
Rittich initially appeared to have stolen Mike Smith's starting role in Calgary, but Smith has been spectacular with three straight wins to complement a .940 save percentage over the last four games and it looks like he's reascended to the top of the goalie pecking order. Nonetheless, this is a good problem to have for the Flames, as Rittich has been dependable in his own right with a 2.21 GAA and .924 save mark over 13 contests. The 26-year-old's next challenger is a Columbus team that's ranked fourth by means of averaging 3.75 goals per game at the home rink.
