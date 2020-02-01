Flames' David Rittich: Set for Battle of Alberta
Rittich will defend the home net Saturday versus the Oilers, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Rittich walked away with a shootout win in Wednesday's clash against the divisional rival, and he'll get the nod in the quick rematch. He's beaten the Oilers in both matchups this year, allowing four goals on 63 shots -- a .936 save percentage -- between the contests, which were both on the road.
