Rittich will tend the home twine in Tuesday's game versus the Kings, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Rittich had a poor Opening Night, but he bounced back for the home opener with a 34-save shutout against the Canucks. The Kings' offense looked solid in its only game thus far, as it scored five goals on 32 shots in a 6-5 loss to the Oilers. It's just one game, but considering the Kings marked five goals in a game just three times last year, it looks like they've improved from last year's second-worst 2.43 goals per game.