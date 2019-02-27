Rittich will start in goal Wednesday versus the Devils in New Jersey, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

There could be as many as nine Devils skaters out of commission due to their respective injuries Wednesday, so Rittich figures to be a trendy play on a daily docket that features five games. Rittich has reeled off a 21-5-5 record to pad serviceable ratios (2.61 GAA and .912 save percentage) through 35 games as a 26-year-old netminder. He once said, "I just want to play hockey for fun. It's not just a job for me. First thing, it's fun for me." With any luck, fantasy owners rolling out Rittich on Wednesday will have a similar experience.