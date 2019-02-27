Flames' David Rittich: Set to face injury-plagued Devils
Rittich will start in goal Wednesday versus the Devils in New Jersey, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
There could be as many as nine Devils skaters out of commission due to their respective injuries Wednesday, so Rittich figures to be a trendy play on a daily docket that features five games. Rittich has reeled off a 21-5-5 record to pad serviceable ratios (2.61 GAA and .912 save percentage) through 35 games as a 26-year-old netminder. He once said, "I just want to play hockey for fun. It's not just a job for me. First thing, it's fun for me." With any luck, fantasy owners rolling out Rittich on Wednesday will have a similar experience.
More News
-
Flames' David Rittich: Bests struggling Senators in Ottawa•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Patrolling crease Sunday•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Zapped for six goals•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Looking for rebound Tuesday•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Surrenders three goals•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Starting in Vancouver•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...