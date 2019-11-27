Rittich will start Wednesday in Buffalo, according to Ty Pilson's projected lineup for NHL.com.

Rittich will attempt to right the ship for a Flames team that's 1-5-2 in its last eight games. On the bright side, Rittich was in net for the lone victory in that stretch, holding the Flyers to two goals on 38 shots Nov. 23. The Sabres rank below league average offensively at 2.83 goals per game.