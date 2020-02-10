Rittich will get the road start Monday versus the Sharks, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Rittich has been impressive on the road in 2020, as he's posted a 4-2-0 record and .915 save percentage. The Sharks have shown some life lately despite key injuries up front, but they've still lost five of their last seven road contests while averaging 2.7 goals per game.