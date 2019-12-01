Rittich made 26 saves in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Senators.

He came within about five minutes of a clean sheet, but Jean-Gabriel Pageau snapped a shot over his shoulder in the third period to deny Rittich his third shutout of the year. The 27-year-old is 3-0-1 over his last four starts, and on the season he sports a 2.68 GAA and .915 save percentage.