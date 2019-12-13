Play

Rittich turned away 32 of 34 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over Toronto.

Rittich won his fifth game in a row for the surging Flames, who opened a four-game homestand Thursday. Rittich improved to 15-7-4 with the win, and he boasts a 2.71 GAA and .914 save percentage in his 26 outings.

