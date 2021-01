Rittich won't suit up in Thursday's game against Winnipeg due to a personal matter.

The specifics of the absence are unclear, but Louis Domingue was added to the 23-man roster via the taxi squad to replace him Thursday. Jacob Markstrom will man the crease for Thursday's game, with Domingue handling back up duties. It's unclear how long Rittich will be away from the team, but once he returns expect Domingue to shuffle back to the team's taxi squad.