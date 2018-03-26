Flames' David Rittich: Skips back to minor league
Rittich was reassigned to AHL Stockton on Monday.
Rittich, who lost to the Sharks on Saturday after getting lit up for five goals on 33 shots, descends a rank in order for the Flames to get a longer look at prospect Jon Gillies. It's probably safe to cut ties with the former now that he's back in the AHL.
