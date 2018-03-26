Rittich was reassigned to AHL Stockton on Monday.

Rittich, who lost to the Sharks on Saturday after getting lit up for five goals on 33 shots, descends a rank in order for the Flames to get a longer look at prospect Jon Gillies. It's probably safe to cut ties with the former now that he's back in the AHL.

