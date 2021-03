Rittich stopped 31 of 35 shots in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Senators.

Ottawa's final goal was scored into an empty net. Rittich get much help in the loss but he did what he could, holding the Sens off the scoreboard for over 26 minutes to begin the game before the floodgates opened. The 28-year-old netminder is 2-5-1 on the season with a lackluster 2.92 GAA and .904 save percentage, but his stint as the clear No. 1 will draw to a close once Jacob Markstrom (upper body) returns to the lineup.