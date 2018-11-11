Flames' David Rittich: Slams door on Kings
Rittich stopped all 21 shots he faced Saturday, earning a 1-0 win over Los Angeles.
Rittich bounced back beautifully from a poor night against Chicago to shut down Los Angeles' punchless attack, holding strong despite just one goal of support. Inconsistency has been his trademark this season, though, as he tends to follow his good games with a bad one and vice versa. With that in mind, you might want to avoid his next start, whether it's Sunday in San Jose or later next week.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...