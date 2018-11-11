Rittich stopped all 21 shots he faced Saturday, earning a 1-0 win over Los Angeles.

Rittich bounced back beautifully from a poor night against Chicago to shut down Los Angeles' punchless attack, holding strong despite just one goal of support. Inconsistency has been his trademark this season, though, as he tends to follow his good games with a bad one and vice versa. With that in mind, you might want to avoid his next start, whether it's Sunday in San Jose or later next week.