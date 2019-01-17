Rittich made 19 saves in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Buffalo.

Calgary's starting netminder faced just 23 shots Wednesday but allowed four of those shots to beat him. The overtime loss snaps the Flames' five-game win streak and moves Rittich's season record to 17-4-4. Expect he and Mike Smith to split the team's next two contests, as Calgary gets set to play back-to-back games versus Detroit and Edmonton on Friday and Saturday.