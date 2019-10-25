Flames' David Rittich: Snags crazy shootout win
Rittich allowed five goals on 23 shots but took the win in a 6-5 shootout victory over the Panthers.
Both offenses were efficient, scoring five times on less than 25 shots, making it a nightmarish game for the netminders. Rittich improved his record to 5-3-1 but saw his GAA rise to 3.06 while his save percentage dipped to .901 in nine appearances. It's not exactly a confidence-inspiring effort for the 27-year-old, which makes it unclear which of Rittich or Cam Talbot will receive the starting nod from Coach Bill Peters for Saturday's Heritage Classic versus the Jets.
