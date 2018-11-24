Flames' David Rittich: Snaps six-game winning streak
Rittich made 26 saves on 28 shots in a 2-0 loss to the Golden Knights on Friday.
The loss ended his six-game winning streak, but he hardly played poorly. Rittich is now 6-1-0 with a .928 save percentage and a 1.86 GAA in the last seven games. Despite the loss, Rittich still likely holds the inside track on the No. 1 goaltender spot in Calgary over Mike Smith.
