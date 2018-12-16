Flames' David Rittich: Squaring off against Blues
Rittich will start in the road crease versus the Blues on Sunday, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.
Rittich had an excellent showing against the Wild on Saturday -- he turned aside 34 of 35 shots in a 2-1 win -- so the Flames will put him back in the net for the second straight day. The Blues have put together two straight wins and scored four goals in each matchup, so Rittich will have his work cut out for him.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...