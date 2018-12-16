Rittich will start in the road crease versus the Blues on Sunday, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Rittich had an excellent showing against the Wild on Saturday -- he turned aside 34 of 35 shots in a 2-1 win -- so the Flames will put him back in the net for the second straight day. The Blues have put together two straight wins and scored four goals in each matchup, so Rittich will have his work cut out for him.