Rittich will tend the twine Thursday in Nashville versus the Predators, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Rittich started off the five-game road trip strong with a pair of wins in Detroit and Boston, allowing a combined four goals on 57 shots (.930 save percentage). He will continue to work between the pipes Thursday with another tough test on hand versus a contending Predators squad as the Flames aim to hang on to a playoff spot. Nashville enters the night averaging 2.90 goals per game on home ice but sports a minus-4 goal differential.