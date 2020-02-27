Flames' David Rittich: Standing guard Thursday
Rittich will tend the twine Thursday in Nashville versus the Predators, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Rittich started off the five-game road trip strong with a pair of wins in Detroit and Boston, allowing a combined four goals on 57 shots (.930 save percentage). He will continue to work between the pipes Thursday with another tough test on hand versus a contending Predators squad as the Flames aim to hang on to a playoff spot. Nashville enters the night averaging 2.90 goals per game on home ice but sports a minus-4 goal differential.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.