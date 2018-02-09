Rittich saved 30 of 32 shots during Thursday's 3-2 win over the Devils.

The Czech netminder continues to shine in a backup role. Thursday's strong showing improves him to a 5-1-2 record, .927 save percentage and 2.20 GAA for the campaign, and he projects to remain a solid spot-start option when patrolling the blue paint. It's not out of the question for Mike Smith owners to consider handcuffing him with Rittich for the fantasy stretch drive.

