Rittich will guard the goal during Thursday's home game against the Red Wings, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Rittich was dialed in during his last start, stopping 21 of 22 shots en route to a tidy 3-1 victory over the Flyers on Tuesday. The 27-year-old will look to keep rolling in a home matchup with a Detroit team that's averaging 2.83 goals per game this campaign, 19th in the NHL.