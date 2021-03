Rittich is slated to start between the pipes in Thursday's home game versus the Senators, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Rittich wasn't great in his last start Monday against Ottawa, surrendering four goals on 35 shots en route to a 5-1 loss. The 28-year-old netminder will attempt to bounce back and pick up his third win of the season in a rematch with the same Senators squad Thursday.