Flames' David Rittich: Starting in Anaheim
Rittich will guard the goal in Wednesday's road game against the Ducks, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Rittich was rock solid in his last start Monday against LA, turning aside 23 of 25 shots en route to a convincing 7-2 victory. The 26-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up his 28th win of the season in a favorable road matchup with a Ducks team that's only averaging 2.54 goals per game at home this campaign, last in the NHL.
