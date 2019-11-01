Rittich will guard the cage during Saturday's road game against the Blue Jackets, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Rittich was a little shaky Thursday against Nashville, surrendering five goals on 36 shots, but he ultimately earned his sixth win of the season thanks to fantastic goal support from his teammates. The 27-year-old netminder will attempt to pick up his third road win of the year in a matchup with a Columbus club that's only averaging 2.29 goals per game at home this campaign, 28th in the NHL.