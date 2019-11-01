Flames' David Rittich: Starting in Columbus
Rittich will guard the cage during Saturday's road game against the Blue Jackets, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Rittich was a little shaky Thursday against Nashville, surrendering five goals on 36 shots, but he ultimately earned his sixth win of the season thanks to fantastic goal support from his teammates. The 27-year-old netminder will attempt to pick up his third road win of the year in a matchup with a Columbus club that's only averaging 2.29 goals per game at home this campaign, 28th in the NHL.
More News
-
Flames' David Rittich: Stops 31 in wild OT win•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Starting in Nashville•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Can't hold lead against Canes•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Between pipes against Hurricanes•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Falls short versus Jets•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Tending twine outdoors Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.