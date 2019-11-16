Rittich will defend the road cage in Saturday's matchup against the Coyotes.

Rittich hasn't started in a week, as Cam Talbot started the Flames' last contest. The former will get back into the blue paint for a divisional clash and look to build on his .914 save percentage and 2.74 GAA. The Coyotes have won just two of their last six contests, but each were one-goal games while the 'Yotes averaged a modest 2.83 scores per contest.