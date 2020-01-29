Flames' David Rittich: Starting in Edmonton
Rittich will guard the cage during Wednesday's road game versus the Oilers, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Rittich struggled in his last appearance Jan. 18 against the Senators, surrendering four goals on just 20 shots en route to an ugly 5-2 loss. The 27-year-old backstop will try to bounce back in a road matchup with a hot Edmonton team that's gone 5-1-0 in its last six games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.