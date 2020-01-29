Rittich will guard the cage during Wednesday's road game versus the Oilers, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Rittich struggled in his last appearance Jan. 18 against the Senators, surrendering four goals on just 20 shots en route to an ugly 5-2 loss. The 27-year-old backstop will try to bounce back in a road matchup with a hot Edmonton team that's gone 5-1-0 in its last six games.