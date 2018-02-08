Rittich will claim the visiting net Thursday against the Devils, Derek Wills of Sportsnet The FAN reports

Rittich's looks in the crease have come few and far between this season behind the ageless Mike Smith. The 25-year-old netminder has posted a solid line when given an opportunity this season, owning a 2.23 GAA and .926 save percentage to go along with his 4-1-2 record. After a couple of impressive campaigns in the AHL, it seems the Flames may have found a diamond in the rough between the pipes. Though they aren't ready yet to give the Czech Republic native a full-time role at this point, Smith's contract expires following the 2018-19 campaign. He'll attempt to fend off pucks Thursday from a Devils club tallying just 2.88 goals per game (tied for 20th in NHL) at home this season.