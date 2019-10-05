Rittich will man the net in Saturday's home opener versus the Canucks, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Rittich's first start of the year was a little shaky early on before he settled in for a clean third period against the Avalanche on Thursday. It was enough for coach Bill Peters to turn to the 27-year-old Czech netminder again Saturday for the first game at the Saddledome.