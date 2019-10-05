Flames' David Rittich: Starting in home opener
Rittich will man the net in Saturday's home opener versus the Canucks, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Rittich's first start of the year was a little shaky early on before he settled in for a clean third period against the Avalanche on Thursday. It was enough for coach Bill Peters to turn to the 27-year-old Czech netminder again Saturday for the first game at the Saddledome.
