Flames' David Rittich: Starting in juicy matchup
Rittich will get the start Saturday in Los Angeles, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 reports.
Rittich will be a popular DFS option against a Kings team that's been shut out in each of its last two games. The Czech netminder has gone through some peaks and valleys in the early going, but he sports a 2.55 GAA and .919 save percentage through seven games, and Rittich has allowed a total of four goals in his four wins this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.