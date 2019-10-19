Rittich will get the start Saturday in Los Angeles, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 reports.

Rittich will be a popular DFS option against a Kings team that's been shut out in each of its last two games. The Czech netminder has gone through some peaks and valleys in the early going, but he sports a 2.55 GAA and .919 save percentage through seven games, and Rittich has allowed a total of four goals in his four wins this season.