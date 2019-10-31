Rittich will guard the cage during Thursday's road game against the Predators, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Rittich has been dialed in recently, maintaining an impressive 1.97 GAA and .945 save percentage through his last two starts, but he's posted a disappointing 0-1-1 record over that span due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The 27-year-old backstop will look to stay sharp in a tough road matchup with a surging Nashville team that's won four consecutive contests.