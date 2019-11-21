Rittich will start between the pipes in Thursday's road matchup with the Blues, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Rittich was a little shaky in his last start Tuesday against Colorado, surrendering three goals on 26 shots en route to a 3-2 defeat. The 27-year-old backstop will look to bounce back in a road matchup with a hot Blues team that's gone 7-1-2 in its last 10 games.