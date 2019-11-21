Flames' David Rittich: Starting in St. Louis
Rittich will start between the pipes in Thursday's road matchup with the Blues, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Rittich was a little shaky in his last start Tuesday against Colorado, surrendering three goals on 26 shots en route to a 3-2 defeat. The 27-year-old backstop will look to bounce back in a road matchup with a hot Blues team that's gone 7-1-2 in its last 10 games.
More News
-
Flames' David Rittich: Lets in three goals in loss•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Hoping to end team's skid•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Gets no help against Yotes•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Starting in divisional matchup•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Stuck with overtime loss•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.