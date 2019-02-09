Flames' David Rittich: Starting in Vancouver
Rittich will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Canucks, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Rittich struggled in his last appearance Thursday against San Jose, surrendering two goals on just six shots before being replaced by Mike Smith in the first period of the eventual 5-2 loss. The 26-year-old backstop will look to bounce back and secure his 21st victory of the season in a road matchup with a Canucks club that's averaging 3.08 goals per game at home this campaign, 19th in the NHL.
