Flames' David Rittich: Starting Tuesday
Rittich is expected to start Tuesday's game versus the Jets, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Rittich has only faced 12 shots in about a full game's worth of work -- across two appearances -- in the preseason, and he's only allowed one goal. The Flames are rolling a veteran lineup Tuesday, so this will be a good look at what Rittich can do behind the team that will usually be on the ice once the regular season starts.
