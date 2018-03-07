Flames' David Rittich: Starting Wednesday in Buffalo
Rittich will guard the cage in Wednesday's road game against the Sabres.
Rittich has struggled in his last two outings, suffering back-to-back defeats to the Golden Knights and Colorado while registering an unsightly 5.60 GAA and .814 save percentage over that span. The 25-year-old netminder will look to get back on track and pick up his seventh victory of the campaign in a road matchup with a Sabres team that's only averaging 2.38 goals per game at home this season, last in the NHL.
