Rittich will start in goal in Friday's home contest versus the Rangers, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Rittich has won his last two appearances, but he yielded seven goals, with the Flames scoring 15 to bail him out. He's 4-2 with a 2.86 GAA and an .898 save percentage over his last six starts. The visiting Rangers have only scored five times over their last four road games, making this a good opportunity for Rittich to get his recent ratios in line with his record a bit more.