Flames' David Rittich: Statement road win against Cats
Rittich allowed just two goals on 43 shots during Friday's 4-2 win over Florida.
The rookie has now allowed two goals or fewer in each of his six starts this season for a 4-1-1 record, .932 save and 2.03 GAA. Those are impressive numbers, and Rittich is at worst on the fantasy radar as a streaming candidate and consideration for daily contests. Additionally, in deep seasonal leagues, he could be worth a roster spot as a Mike Smith handcuff. The 25-year-old Czech might even prove to carry standalone value.
