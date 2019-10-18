Rittich stopped 27 of 28 shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.

That's the second straight start in which Rittich has allowed only one goal after he was shelled for six last Saturday against Vegas. Rittich was actually inches away from a shutout, with the lone Detroit goal coming after he had stopped Anthony Mantha's breakaway, but the puck squeezed through him and sat there long enough for Darren Helm to swoop in and tap it home. Rittich has been all over the map in his first seven starts, giving up four-plus goals in three of them but two goals or fewer in the other four. Overall, he's 3-2-1 with a 2.80 GAA and .912 save percentage heading into Saturday's game at LA.