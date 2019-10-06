Flames' David Rittich: Stonewalls Canucks
Rittich completed a 34-save shutout in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Canucks.
Rittich had a slow start in Thursday's season-opening loss to the Avalanche, but he was at the top of his game Saturday. It's the Czech netminder's second career shutout. He owns a 1-1 record, a 2.02 GAA and a .938 save percentage through two games. Performances like this show why Rittich has the trust of coach Bill Peters, who is likely to reward him with Tuesday's home start against the Kings.
