Flames' David Rittich: Stopping pucks Tuesday
Rittich will start Tuesday's road contest against the Bruins.
Despite Mike Smith going down with a groin injury in Sunday's game, head coach Glen Gulutzan had already decided on Rittich starting Tuesday, and for good reason. The Czech rookie has been phenomenal when called upon this season, going 5-1-2 with a 2.20 GAA and .927 save percentage in 10 appearances, but he may find difficulty when facing the Bruins on Tuesday. Boston is the fourth-highest scoring team in the league and have gone an astonishing 22-2-2 in their last 26 games.
