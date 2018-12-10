Rittich gave up just one goal on 30 shots versus Edmonton on Sunday, but it wasn't enough to secure the win.

It was a fantastic outing by Rittich, who was let down by his offense and outdueled by opposing netminder Mikko Koskinen. Despite the 26-year-old Rittich's strong performance, he figures to be back on the bench considering starter Mike Smith is riding a six-game winning streak. The Flames do have a back-to-back Saturday and Sunday, versus Minnesota and St. Louis respectively, so look for the Ontario native to start one of those two contests.