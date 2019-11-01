Rittich allowed five goals on 36 shots in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win versus Nashville.

The Flames trailed 4-1 after two periods, but a four-goal outburst by Calgary in the third and a goal by Matthew Tkachuk with one second left in OT enabled Rittich to escape with the win. He's had an up-and-down start to the season and tonight was already his sixth start allowing four goals or more. Rittich will enter November with a 6-4-2 record along with a 3.02 GAA and .906 save percentage.