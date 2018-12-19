Flames' David Rittich: Streak snapped by Stars
Rittich made 26 saves in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Stars.
Rittich had little chance on either goal but still saw his three-game win streak snapped as a result of Tuesday's loss. His record remains a sight for sore eyes at 11-4-1 with a 2.20 GAA and .925 save percentage, and while Rittich currently finds himself entrenched in a timeshare with Mike Smith for Calgary's crease, the 26-year-old's stellar play along with his youth (10 years younger) are the two biggest factors behind why he is Calgary's best option in net moving forward.
