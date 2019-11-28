Flames' David Rittich: Strong effort in OT win
Rittich stopped 34 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sabres.
Buffalo took a 2-1 lead early in the third period, but Rittich made some big saves down the stretch to ensure the lead didn't grow and give his team a chance to come back. The 27-year-old is now 5-3-2 over 10 November starts with a 2.45 GAA and .923 save percentage.
