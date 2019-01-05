Flames' David Rittich: Strong season continues
Rttich made 32 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon.
It was Rittich's first time in the blue paint in 2019 following a minor lower-body boo-boo. There were no ill effects -- he made some amazing saves. Rittich continues to be a revelation with his 14th win. He has clearly outperformed the more-heralded veteran, Mike Smith, between the Flames' pipes. Rittich should be active when he's in goal and could see a disproportionate amount of time there if this strong play continues.
