Rittich gave up three goals on nine shots in relief of Cam Talbot in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Stars in Game 6.

Rittich entered a 3-3 game after interim head coach Geoff Ward pulled Cam Talbot early in the second period. The 28-year-old Rittich fared no better and retreated to the bench in favor of Talbot to start the third. Thursday's 16:35 was the only playing time Rittich received in the playoffs.