Rittich allowed three goals on 28 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues on Saturday.

Rittich isn't fully at fault here -- the Flames took five minor penalties, including one in overtime that led to the decisive goal. Two of the goals Rittich allowed came while the Flames were down a man. Still, the Czech netminder dropped to 9-4-3 with a 2.74 GAA and a .914 save percentage in a league-leading 16 starts. He doesn't have the best numbers, but he gives his team a chance to win. The 27-year-old should return to the crease Wednesday versus the Stars.