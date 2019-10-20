Flames' David Rittich: Stunned by Kings
Rittich allowed four goals on 28 shots over two periods of work in a 4-1 loss to the Kings on Saturday.
Rittich was swapped for Cam Talbot to start the third period, but the damage was already done at that point. Rittich owns a 4-3-1 record through eight starts this year. It's the fourth time he's allowed four or more goals in an appearance. Talbot is all but confirmed to start Sunday in Anaheim to close out the back-to-back set.
