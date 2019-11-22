Flames' David Rittich: Suffers lopsided loss in St. Louis
Rittich allowed five goals on 31 shots during Thursday's 5-0 loss to the Blues.
After a hot start to the season, Rittich and the Flames have been on a downward spiral. Thursday's loss to the defending champs was Rittich's third regulation defeat in his last five starts. He's 1-3-1 over that stretch and 9-7-3 overall in 2019-20. Calgary continues its road trip Saturday against the Flyers who have lost four of their last five.
