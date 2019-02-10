Rittich stopped 22 of 25 shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks

After getting pulled against the Sharks in the first period Thursday, Rittich started off by giving up a goal in the first period to Bo Horvat. He settled in well after that, but the Flames couldn't hold onto their second period lead. Rittich is down to 20-4-5 with a 2.55 GAA and 9.15 save percentage. Coach Bill Peters may want to give Mike Smith a chance Tuesday against the Lightning.