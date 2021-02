Rittich will defend the road goal in Tuesday's matchup against the Jets, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Rittich will make his second start of the season. The 28-year-old's season debut was rough, as he allowed four goals on 21 shots in a loss to the Canadiens. He'll look to get back on track against the Jets, who are 5-3-1 and have averaged 3.5 goals per game.