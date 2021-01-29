Rittich allowed four goals on 21 shots Thursday in a 4-2 loss to Montreal.

Rittch, making his first start of the year, was victimized by Montreal's specialty teams, allowing two power-play goals and one short-handed tally as the Canadiens built a 4-0 lead through two periods. The 28-year-old was giving No. 1 starter Jacob Markstrom a breather after Markstrom had started Calgary's first five games. Rittich started 40-plus games each of the last two years for the Flames but is unlikely to see a similar workload with Markstrom now on the scene.